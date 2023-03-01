CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A pair of University of Miami women’s basketball players collected Atlantic Coast Conference honors Tuesday when the ACC announced its league-wide awards voted on by the conference coaches and the Blue Ribbon Panel.

Senior Haley Cavinder and graduate student Destiny Harden earned All-ACC Second Team honors for the 2022-23 season.

Cavinder exploded onto the ACC basketball scene in her first year at Miami, averaging 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, good for first and second on the team, respectively. The guard ranks second in 3-point field goal percentage (.406), seventh in 3-pointers game (2.0), and 16th in scoring (12.8) among ACC players this year.

The Gilbert, Ariz., native has started all 29 games played for the Hurricanes and totaled a team-leading 20 double-digit outings during the regular season. Cavinder not only set a new career high in scoring with 33 points against Florida State this season but also became one of 21 active Division I women’s basketball players to reach 2,000 career points, eclipsing the milestone with a 16-point effort at Louisville.