Head Coach Katie Meier talks with the media ahead of the NCAA tournament. Coach Meier shares what will make Oklahoma State tough to beat in round one.

Meier also talks of what she and the team have learned the most since last year's tournament run and the competitiveness of the conference helped to build the character of the team.

The Hurricanes, a 9-seed, will face Cowboys, an 8-seed in the first round of the NCAA tournament. The tip is scheduled for 2:00 PM eastern and will be televised on ESPN.