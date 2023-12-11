The Miami Hurricanes women's basketball (8-0) team is ranked in the top 25 for the first time this season, coming in 24th in the nation.

Miami held off DePaul 75-70 to remain undefeated Friday.

The program’s ranking is the first in the AP poll since coming in at No. 24 on Dec. 23, 2019. Additionally, it’s Miami’s first ranking between the AP and USA Today Coaches Poll since sitting at No. 25 in the USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll this fall.

The Canes are just one of 18 unbeaten NCAA Division I programs and only one of two Atlantic Coach Conference (ACC) programs to have an unblemished record (North Carolina State).

Miami is one of six teams in the ACC ranked in the top 25 this week. NC State (3rd), Virginia Tech (16th), Louisville (18th), Florida State (22nd), and North Carolina (25th) were all recognized as top-25 programs this week.

Miami goes to San Antonio, Texas, to take on Baylor in the Hall of Fame Series game Saturday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. EST.