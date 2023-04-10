Women's BB: Meier, Harden and Roberts speak at post-season press conference
Head coach Katie Meier first answers a question regarding Haley and Hanna Cavinder and if she expects them to return for another season. The twins are expected to make a decision this week in regard to remaining at Miami for another year.
She expounds on Jasmyne Roberts performance in the NCAA tournament and why she was so effective.
Meier also explains that the teams that Miami beat in the tournament could not defend all five positions at a high level, and that was one of the reasons why the Hurricanes were able to advance to their first Elite Eight in school history.
Meier also talks of the challenges of recruiting in relation to today's transfer portal landscape.
Best Quote
On being eliminated by the eventual national champion for the second consecutive year:
"When we were at South Carolina and they were clearly the best team in the country last year. Clearly. Well that's a tough draw. But this year Indiana could have won it. They could have won it. I mean they were a legit number-one seed. The difference in that is that, we beat the one this year, on their home court. In women's basketball, when you do that, it is a lot different being in the Sweet Sixteen when you've done that. And don't think the average fan knows the difference there. You're in the tournament, it's suppose to be neutral site, and you get put boom at South Carolina, at Indiana. We are a heck of a lot closer, because we proved that formula we can overcome. I don't want to be an 8-9 seed next year, right, you got to avoid that. But at some point if you're a seven or a six, or you host and the goal is to host. But I'm telling you it's a very different feel. We played LSU. We made LSU play bad enough to beat them, but Miami didn't play as well as we needed to. But we know that formula too, we can take someone down on a neutral court with our defense."
Senior forward Destiny Harden starts with what she will cherish the most about being a Miami Hurricane.
Harden is proud to be one of the players to help the program's notoriety and believes the future of the program is bright.
She comments on Jasmyne Roberts and the potential of the sophomore guard.
Harden also talks about the transition of going pro and shares the parts of her game that she is looking to improve upon.
Best Quote
On the lessons she's learned from Coach Meier that she'll take with her into pro ball:
"Just being where your feet are. Just staying in the spot that you are in now. Never try to plan ahead, just take it all in, take a deep breath in and just be where your feet are. Prepare yourself for the next level, but just try not to look into it too much and just staying where your feet are. I think that's the biggest thing coach say all the time and that's basically just saying just live in the moment and let things come to you."
Roberts talked about how her confidence grew throughout the season and how the experience will help Miami make another run in the future.
She describes her NCAA tournament performance and how she was able to step up in the big moment. Roberts averaged 19.0 points and 7.3 rebounds in four NCAA Tournament games. She led the Hurricanes in both categories, while also shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 84.6 percent at the free throw line.
Roberts, a Jacksonville, FL native, feels that talent in Florida is underrated.
Best Quote
On Miami Women's basketball:
"I feel Miami women's basketball is definitely on the map now. Everyone knows who we are and that we can play with any team. We all showed that we can play with any team. And also the community support and everyone rallying behind us as well and telling us congratulations. We're getting a lot of recognition. It means a lot to see everybody supporting us."
