Head coach Katie Meier first answers a question regarding Haley and Hanna Cavinder and if she expects them to return for another season. The twins are expected to make a decision this week in regard to remaining at Miami for another year.

She expounds on Jasmyne Roberts performance in the NCAA tournament and why she was so effective.

Meier also explains that the teams that Miami beat in the tournament could not defend all five positions at a high level, and that was one of the reasons why the Hurricanes were able to advance to their first Elite Eight in school history.

Meier also talks of the challenges of recruiting in relation to today's transfer portal landscape.

Best Quote

On being eliminated by the eventual national champion for the second consecutive year:

"When we were at South Carolina and they were clearly the best team in the country last year. Clearly. Well that's a tough draw. But this year Indiana could have won it. They could have won it. I mean they were a legit number-one seed. The difference in that is that, we beat the one this year, on their home court. In women's basketball, when you do that, it is a lot different being in the Sweet Sixteen when you've done that. And don't think the average fan knows the difference there. You're in the tournament, it's suppose to be neutral site, and you get put boom at South Carolina, at Indiana. We are a heck of a lot closer, because we proved that formula we can overcome. I don't want to be an 8-9 seed next year, right, you got to avoid that. But at some point if you're a seven or a six, or you host and the goal is to host. But I'm telling you it's a very different feel. We played LSU. We made LSU play bad enough to beat them, but Miami didn't play as well as we needed to. But we know that formula too, we can take someone down on a neutral court with our defense."