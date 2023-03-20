Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1l5Qk5vR1d5VTlFP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For Destiny Harden and the Hurricanes, it was a moment to savor. A sweet, sweet moment to savor. Seconds after Harden hit a jumper in the paint with four seconds left that clinched a 70-68 win over Indiana, the veteran guard was mobbed by her teammates. They all chanted two words: “Sweet 16.” For the first time since 1992, and the first time since the tournament field was expanded in 1994, the Hurricanes have advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and how they did it won’t be forgotten in Coral Gables any time soon. Miami, a nine seed in the tournament, built an early double-digit lead. It weathered a late charge from the Hoosiers. And ultimately, it defeated one of the nation’s top teams – a one seed – to notch the biggest win in program history.

Post Game Press Conference

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1FvUkZpRFRDVGFnP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Head Coach Katie Meier starts with an opening statement on the overall experience of the win at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Meier shared that she turned to her staff when the final buzzer sounded, talked of the ebb and flow of the game and mentioned that the team was very 'faithful' Monday night. Coach Meier also talked of the impact of Destiny Harden and the game plan going into the game. Harden and Lola Pendande both talk of the emotion of defeating Indiana. Harden talks of having the last play called for her and executing. Harden also talked about the ability of the Hurricanes to share the ball and how that helped lead them to victory. She also shared of how special it was for her family to be present in the arena. Pendande led the team in scoring and shared how confident she felt during the game. Both players were asked about what changed for them in the previous game down 17 points to now on their way to the Sweet Sixteen. "I don't think there are words that can describe what this means to us," said graduate student guard Karla Erjavec. "I really don't. We've been talking about this moment, but actually standing in this moment, and actually feeling all the feelings and knowing what it means, knowing that when we say we are something special, we actually proved it out there. We had 17,000-something people rooting against us. It was the 12 of us that stuck together and never gave up."

Game Flow

(From left to right) Jasmyne Roberts, Destiny Harden and Haley Cavinder