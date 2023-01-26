CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team recorded its fifth victory in six games Thursday night, defeating the Boston College Eagles (13-10, 3-7 ACC), 86-65, at the Watsco Center. The Hurricanes (13-7, 6-3 ACC) rallied from down 12 points in the first quarter to post a 21-point victory over the Eagles. “When you play Boston College, you just have to have a ball player who goes out there and makes a play and it took us a while to adjust, but Destiny [Harden] went out there and did her thing,” head coach Katie Meier said. “It was really an important game and the kids knew it and we didn’t panic, which was great.” Miami totaled 22 steals in the game, the most by the Hurricanes since Feb. 8, 2012, when then-senior and current Miami assistant coach Shenise Johnson helped her team to 22 takeaways. The Hurricanes converted those steals into points, tallying 24 points off turnovers.

Graduate student Harden anchored the Hurricanes on offense and defense, posting 23 points, seven rebounds, and a career-high seven steals. The forward knocked down 11-of-16 shots at the charity stripe to set a new career high in made free throws. “It was a really special and inspirational performance [from Destiny],” Meier said. “She knew what was on the line. This was a separation game. It was one of those games where it could really help you or it could really hurt you.” Graduate student Karla Erjavec and senior Haley Cavinder joined Harden in double-figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively, while sophomore Lashae Dwyer recorded 12 points, five steals, and four rebounds off the bench. The Miami bench accounted for 39 of the Hurricanes’ 86 points, marking the seventh time this season that the reserves have totaled 30-plus points in a game. Miami is 7-0 this season when the bench scores 30 or more points.