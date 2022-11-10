CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami women’s basketball team recorded its second straight victory, beating Stetson Hatters, 80-56, Thursday morning at the Watsco Center.

The Canes posted their second consecutive 80-point outing on Thursday on the eighth annual Elementary School Day.

"I loved it," said Haley Cavinder of the crowd of over 15,000 elementary students at the game. "I think all the little kids gave us energy. We fed off of it and just being able to play in front of them. They were really excited so it was fun."

For the first time since 2018, Miami scored 80-plus points in back-to-back games. Senior guard Haley Cavinder, who made 3-of-4 shots from three-point range, scored a game-best 18-points. Cavinder talked about what was working for her during the game.

"Just taking what the defense gave me. My teammates were getting me the ball and giving me my shot."

Four Hurricanes recorded double-digits for the second straight game – Cavinder, senior Lola Pendande (14 points), sophomore Ja’Leah Williams (14 points), and graduate student Destiny Harden (12 points).

As a team, Miami outrebounded its opponent for the second consecutive contest, grabbing 44 rebounds compared to Stetson’s 26. The Hurricanes forced 17 turnovers in produced 26 points off turnovers.

Playing in front of over 1,500 kids, the Hurricanes’ offense caught fire early in the game, shooting 54.5 percent from the field in the first half. Pendande was a perfect 5-for-5 tallying a team-best 10 first-half points. Miami held Stetson to 30.8 percent shooting in the first 20 minutes to take a 34-21 lead into halftime.

Stetson stayed with the Hurricanes in the third quarter, closing the gap with a 9-0 run, but Miami responded with a 5-0 run to start the fourth and extend the lead back to 23.

"I think early on in the first half we weren't moving," said Miami Assistant Coach Fitzroy Anthony. "We were keeping the ball on one side of the floor. I think in the second floor we started moving the ball, cutting, and sharing the ball a lot better in the second half."

Six different Hurricanes recorded a bucket in the quarter as Miami shot 50 percent in the final 10 minutes.

The Hurricanes return to action on Sunday when they host Boston University for Miami’s third game in seven days. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Watsco Center