CLEMSON, S.C. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team outlasted the Clemson Tigers (13-11, 4-8 ACC) Thursday night at Littlejohn Coliseum, recording a 69-66 overtime victory, its first overtime win since Jan. 30, 2020. The game featured nine lead changes and six ties, but ultimately came down to a layup by senior Lola Pendande with 31 seconds to play in overtime that put Miami (14-8, 7-4 ACC) ahead, 68-66. The Almeria, Spain, native added a free throw in the final seconds of the game to seal the win for the Hurricanes. “In February, any win is huge, but a road win in February against a very high-quality opponent is massive,” head coach Katie Meier said. “Clemson played a heck of a fourth quarter and overtime was anyone’s game.” Pendande finished the night with 15 points and nine rebounds and was joined in double-figures by graduate student Destiny Harden, who poured in 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Sophomore Jasmyne Roberts tallied the second 20-point outing of her career with a game-best 21 points. Senior Haley Cavinder led the Hurricanes in rebounding, totaling nine boards in the contest.

“The key to our team is the versatility in the three and four spot,” Meier said. “The unsung hero of the game was Lazaria Spearman. She defensive rebounded for us when we were getting slaughtered on the glass in the third quarter and that changed the game for us.” The Hurricanes won the battle on the glass, 12-9, in the first quarter, but Clemson used a 47 percent shooting effort to take an early 17-14 lead after one. However, Harden kept Miami in the game, tallying nine of her 19 points in the first 10 minutes. Miami settled into its offense in the second quarter, shooting 58 percent from the field, paced by Pendande who went 3-for-3 and totaled eight points in the quarter. Both the Hurricanes and the Tigers scored 18 points in the frame to keep the Clemson lead at three heading into halftime. “The real key moment in the game was around the media timeout in the second quarter, we were down seven on the road,” Meier said. “I told the team, we’re down on the road and that is okay. We’re going to close out the half really well and we would be in great shape coming out of halftime and we did exactly that.”