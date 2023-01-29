WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team fell just short of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 55-52, Sunday afternoon at LJVM Coliseum.

“We had different people stepping up, which is something to be positive about, but we had very inconsistent play throughout the game,” head coach Katie Meier said. “We had three or four chances there at the end that were perfectly executed plays, but just didn’t get the calls on the road.”

Senior Lola Pendande and sophomore Jasmyne Roberts were the only Hurricanes to reach double-figures, totaling 12 and 10 points, respectively. Roberts led all players with seven rebounds in the contest.

“Lola started off kind of flat but we went back to her in the second half and she really came through for her team,” Meier said.

As a team, Miami (13-8, 6-4 ACC) outshot and outrebounded Wake Forest (13-9, 4-7 ACC), but the Demon Deacons hit eight 3-pointers in the game to will their way to victory.

Haley Cavinder opened up scoring for the Hurricanes, connecting on a 3-pointer to spark a 7-2 run for the visitors. Miami limited the Demon Deacons to just four points in the first quarter, forcing Wake Forest to shoot 18 percent from the field in the frame.

However, the Demon Deacons’ offense exploded in the second quarter, embarking on a 12-0 run to its first lead of the game, 16-9, at the 6:55 mark. Following a timeout by Miami, the Hurricanes showed renewed energy, putting together a 10-0 run of their own, which included seven defensive stops, to take a 19-16 lead.