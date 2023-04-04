CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team finished the 2022-23 season ranked No. 18 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, as announced Monday afternoon.

Miami’s last appearance in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll came over three years ago when the Hurricanes checked in at No. 22 on Dec. 3, 2019.

The Hurricanes (22-13, 11-7 ACC) are coming off a season for the record books, as they advanced to the program’s first-ever Elite Eight. Miami’s historic run came to an end when it fell to eventual national champion LSU, 54-42, in Greenville, S.C.