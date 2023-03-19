Head Coach Katie Meier talks of the difference in the first half compared to the second half in the 62-61 comeback win over Oklahoma State. Meier describes the experience of the win over the Cowgirls and how it will be a lifetime memory. Coach Meier also talks about bench play contributions and the play of Jasmyne Roberts and Lola Pendande.

Haley Cavinder details the big run in the second half that helped fuel the comeback and how they were able to finish the game in the end.

Destiny Harden talked of the experience of the game and what was said at halftime to help the Hurricanes advance.

Meier also talks of facing Indiana and the fact the men's and women's teams will face Indiana in the round of 32.

The Hurricanes will face the Hoosiers Monday with the tip scheduled for 8:00 PM EST.

Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics