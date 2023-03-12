CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team is headed to the big dance. For the 16th time in program history and 10th time under head coach Katie Meier, the Hurricanes will participate in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Miami was selected as the nine-seed in the Greenville 2 region and will face eighth-seeded Oklahoma State in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, March 18.

The Hurricanes enter the tournament with a 19-12 overall record and reached the ACC Tournament quarterfinals for the fifth time in the last eight seasons. Miami defeated a trio of top-25 opponents earlier this year in No. 9/10 Virginia Tech, No. 19/24 Florida State and No. 22/18 North Carolina.