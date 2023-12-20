UM is 9-1 for the fourth time under head coach Katie Meier , while improving to 8-0 at home on the season.

Of those 19 steals, Ja’Leah Williams had seven, scoring 12 points on 6-for-10 shooting. Jaida Patrick paced Miami with 15 points, keying the Miami offense early.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Miami women’s basketball dominated on the defensive end, generating 19 steals as the Canes (9-1) held off a tough Jackson State (5-5) team, 59-52, Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Miami jumped out to an 8-2 lead, but Jackson State replied with an 8-0 run of its own. Patrick scored 11 first-quarter points as the Canes held a 17-14 lead through the first ten minutes on the court.

Both sides generated only six points through the first five and half minutes of the second frame as UM held a 23-20 advantage. JSU took its first lead of a defense-heavy second frame with a three-pointer at the 2:42 mark. Jasmyne Roberts connected on a three-pointer to even the game up at 28-28 heading into the half.

Williams gave a jolt to Miami in the second half, swiping consecutive steals to generate two straight layups in transition. Miami took a 38-30 lead after Jackson State was charged with a technical foul, giving UM its largest lead. The Canes remained in front by three, 44-41, to close out the third.

Patrick got in the paint and scored on a layup, pushing the lead to five early in the fourth. Jackson State replied again, tying it at 48-48 after a deep three-pointer. Kyla Oldacare gathered a miss and made the layup, bringing the lead to 50-48. Williams answered with her sixth steal, which created another layup in transition. UM stayed ahead, got big stops, and Roberts swished in a clutch three-pointer to help put the game away.





NOTES

It was the fifth-ever meeting between the two teams

Jackson State was picked to win its conference per the preseason Coaches poll

UM donned Coral Gables trolley-themed jerseys

Patrick has scored at least seven points in each of the last three home games, paced by tonight’s 11

Williams’ seven steals were the most since Lashae Dwyer went for eight against North Florida on Dec. 4, 2022

Miami’s 19 steals are suitable for its most since posting 22 against Boston College on Jan. 26, 2023.





UP NEXT

The Canes wrap up non-conference play at home on Thursday, Dec. 28, at noon against Alabama State.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics