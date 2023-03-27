GREENVILLE, S.C. – For much of the NCAA Tournament, the Hurricanes have found a way.

They rallied from a double-digit deficit to extend their season. They weathered late charges from higher-seeded opponents. They silenced more than 14,000 fans in a hostile environment. And their smothering defensive schemes neutralized several All-Americans.

Because of all of that, on Sunday, Miami found itself on a stage where it’s never been: the Elite Eight.

But the Hurricanes’ historic NCAA Tournament run came to an end, with ninth-seeded Miami coming up short in a 54-42 loss to third-seeded LSU at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The loss snapped Miami’s three-game win streak and ended the Hurricanes’ season, but even through the disappointment of the moment, Miami’s players had plenty of reason to be proud.

Before Sunday, they’d never advanced to the Sweet 16. Never advanced to the Elite Eight. Never knocked off a No. 1 seed on that team’s home floor.

Still, there’s no doubt the Elite Eight loss stung.

Veterans Destiny Harden and Karla Erjavec couldn’t hold back the tears as they came off the floor for the final time and hugged Hurricanes head coach Katie Meier and their teammates.

And sophomore Jasymyne Roberts – who emerged as one of the NCAA Tournament’s biggest stars for Miami and had a game-high 22 points on Sunday – hid her face briefly under a towel while teammate Ja'Leah Williams tried to provide encouragement.

"Right now, it hurts because we competed. We gave it our all," Harden later said. "We took the program somewhere it had never been…I think I’m going to remember this forever. Right now, it stings, but I’m glad we’re able to say we were the team to make history for Miami.”