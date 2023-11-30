Mississippi State went on an 8-0 run to start the game, but Jasmyne Roberts hit a mid-range jumper to get Miami on the board. Lazaria Spearman did big-time work down low, and Jaida Patrick drilled a three-pointer to get Miami to within 15-9 at the first media timeout. Miami got a big lift from seven Lemyah Hylton points, cutting the deficit to just 20-18 at the end of the first quarter.

For the Canes, it’s their first road non-conference ranked win during the regular season since 2016 against Ohio State , and their first-ever ranked SEC road win.

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Despite falling behind 8-0 after the opening whistle, a resilient and clutch Miami (6-0) women’s basketball team replied and eventually upended No. 21 Mississippi State (9-0), 74-68, Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Hylton got Miami even for the first time since the opening tip with a turnaround jumper from fifteen. Shayeann Day-Wilson drained a three-pointer to put the Canes up, 23-20, at the 7:38 mark, Miami’s first lead. Mississippi State stayed behind until a three-pointer at 4:13 evened it at 27-27. Roberts replied with a tough bucket in the paint to give Miami the two-point lead. Mississippi State replied with consecutive three-pointers to regain a 33-29 advantage with 2:42 to go—a physical final few minutes of the first half ended with the Bulldogs in front by three.

Exquisite ball movement set up Roberts for a corner three-pointer and a 38-37 lead early in the second. Mississippi State scored in transition to create a four-point lead, but Roberts was timely again, drilling another trey. Ja’Leah Williams slashed to the hoop and gave Miami a 48-47 lead at the three-minute mark in the third. The Bulldogs responded with a three, but Latasha Lattimore got the cup for a game-tying layup, making it 50-50.

Kyla Oldacare made a putback bucket to put the Canes up first in the fourth. The Bulldogs hit a three-pointer, but Lemyah Hylton drained her own and converted the free throw after being fouled. Day-Wilson then hit a pull-up jumper, giving Miami a six-point lead, its largest of the game. Lattimore scored one at the line and hit a clutch three unmarked at the top of the key, keeping the lead at six.

The Bulldogs scratched their way back, tying it at 65-65 with just over four minutes left. Mississippi State couldn’t get an equalizer, and Hylton came up clutch with a three to extend the lead to 70-65. Miami got the stops it needed and pulled away with the win.





NOTES

This was just the second-ever meeting between the two teams

First-ever competition in the ACC/SEC Challenge

Miami last played a ranked SEC team in LSU during the Elite 8 last season

It was Miami’s first-ever game at Mississippi State

It was Spearman’s first double-digit rebounding game of the season. She also reached a double-double in the win.

Miami reached double-digit three-pointers of the third time this season





UP NEXT

The Canes return to the Watsco Center to host NJIT on Sunday, Dec. 3, at noon.

Courtesy of Brock William Borgeson of Miami Athletics