CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami women’s basketball moved up in the USA Today Coaches Poll, slotted at No. 23 as announced Tuesday, December 26. The Canes have earned a place in the USA Today Coaches Poll for the third time in as many weeks.

The Canes are 9-1 to start the season while also touting a perfect 8-0 record at home. UM ranks first in the ACC in bench points per game (29.9) and scoring defense (55.0).

Miami defeated Jackson State 59-52 last week to improve to 9-1 on the season.

UM was ranked No. 23 on December 12, with last week’s poll tabbing the Canes at No. 24. Other ACC teams, Florida State (22nd), Louisville (19th), Virginia Tech (14th), Notre Dame (12th), and NC State (4th) are also ranked in the top 25.

Miami wraps up 2023 with home games against Alabama State on Thursday and Louisville on Dec. 31.

