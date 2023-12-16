SAN ANTONIO - No. 24/23 Miami (8-1) couldn’t overcome an early deficit as it had its eight-game winning streak snapped against No. 10/13 Baylor (8-1), 75-57, in the battle of unbeaten as part of the Hall of Fame Series at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio Saturday, Dec. 16.

A back-and-forth first five minutes saw multiple tie scores as both teams traded buckets. Day-Wilson started the scoring and posted four points in four minutes, but Baylor held a 14-10 lead. The Bears went for a 7-0 run to take a 21-10 advantage with 2:06 to go in the first. Oldacare made two field goals in the paint, and Day-Wilson connected on another at the buzzer to get within single digits through 10.

Baylor pushed the lead back to ten on two occasions, but Stedman came up with consecutive momentum-stealing three-pointers to cut the deficit to seven. The Bears finished the first half 5-for-10 from beyond the arc as Miami trailed by 16.

Miami made some adjustments at the break, going on an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to 10 and force Baylor into a timeout. Both teams struggled to find a flow offensively, as Miami and Baylor suffered scoring droughts. Stedman broke Miami’s drought with a corner three-pointer with under a minute to go in the third, bringing the deficit down to 15. Day-Wilson made a pair of free throws for the final points of the third session as Baylor carried a 59-46 lead into the fourth.

Stedman hit a runner, and Oldacre made a layup on the assist from Ja’Leah Williams, getting Miami within ten points for the first time since early in the third quarter. Baylor connected on three straight field goals and continued to convert from deep as the Bears stayed ahead.

NOTES

It was Miami’s first game as a ranked team against another top-25 program in the regular season since December of 2019

Miami and Baylor played against one another for the third time.

Stedman tallied a season-high in scoring

It was Miami’s second game against a ranked foe this year and first neutral site game

The loss concluded Miami’s eight-game winning streak, its longest such streak since starting 10-0 in 2015-16. That season the Canes also suffered a winning streak-ending loss to Baylor.

UP NEXTMiami comes home to host Jackson State Dec. 20.

Courtesy of Miami Athletics