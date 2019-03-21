CaneSport.com

Lady Canes ready for FGCU first round NCAA challenge
The No. 4 seeded Lady Canes are set for their NCAA opening round matchup against No. 13 FGCU Friday night, with tip off at the Watsco Center at approximately 9 p.m. - the game will begin 30 minutes...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news