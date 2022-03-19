Women's hoops faces long odds going against No. 1 South Carolina
Miami Hurricanes women's basketball coach Katie Meier knows nothing is impossible for her team, which made a strong run at the ACC Tournament to qualify for the NCAA Tournament and then beat USF in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news