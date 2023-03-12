CORAL GABLES, Fla. – For the fourth time in program history, multiple University of Miami men’s basketball players picked up ACC All-Tournament honors, as announced late Saturday night. Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong claimed ACC All-Tournament First Team designation and fifth-year senior guard Jordan Miller earned ACC All-Tournament Second Team accolades. The only prior times more than one Hurricane made the cut were in 2010 (Durand Scott on first team and Reggie Johnson on second team), 2013 (Shane Larkin [MVP] and Scott on first team, plus Trey McKinney Jones on second team) and 2021 (Wong and Kameron McGusty on second team).

In addition, Wong is just the fourth Hurricane—fifth occurrence—to register first team plaudits, alongside Scott (2010 and 2013), Larkin (2013) and McGusty (2022). Wong also joins Scott and McGusty as the only multiple-time ACC All-Tournament picks at Miami. Behind the play of Wong and Miller, top-seeded Miami advanced to the ACC Tournament semifinals for the fifth time in program history. The Hurricanes, ranked No. 14/13, first defeated ninth-seeded Wake Forest, 74-72, in the quarterfinals. They then fell, 85-78, to fourth-seeded and No. 21-ranked Duke, the eventual champion, in a tight contest despite losing Third Team All-ACC honoree Norchad Omier, a third-year sophomore forward, to injury after just 66 seconds. Wong put up a team-leading 19.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and a co-team-high 1.5 steals per contest for Miami. The ACC Player of the Year shot 60.0 percent (15-of-25) from the field and made all six of his free-throw attempts.