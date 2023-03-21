How Isaiah Wong bounced back to lead Miami to the Sweet Sixteen. Miami men’s basketball is headed to its second straight regional semifinals for the first time in program history, and for that, veteran guard Wong is to thank. The ACC Player of the Year scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Hurricanes past fourth-seeded Indiana 85-69 on Sunday night at MVP Arena in Albany, NY. But just two days prior, the fifth-seeded Hurricanes were nearly eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, putting up a season-low 63 points in a narrow win over 12th-seeded Drake. It was an uncharacteristic performance from the ACC’s leading offense, and an even bigger anomaly for Wong, who scored just five points on 1-of-10 shooting against the Bulldogs.

The fourth-year junior guard averaged 15.9 points during the regular season to lead the ‘Canes. “Bad games happen to a lot of good players,” teammate Wooga Poplar said. And for good players, one thing is certain — they don’t stay down long. Wong exploded against the Hoosiers, shooting 53% from the field and 67% from deep. He added eight rebounds and made four 3-pointers. “I didn’t play to my full potential last game, and my team gave me another chance to perform,” Wong said. “I appreciate [my] team for helping me out, getting me passes and getting me in [an offensive] rhythm.” However, Wong did not score his first basket against Indiana until the 13:33 mark of the first half, when he tip-toed around defenders for a scoop layup. But even when he is not making shots, Wong’s impact is still felt. The ‘Canes held a 10-point lead before his first bucket. “Everyone knows Isaiah can score, but what he does best when he spaces the floor out for other guys to operate,” teammate Jordan Miller said. “He’s such a threat offensively that teams have to send one, two, maybe even three players at him that allow other players to create for themselves.” Wong went scoreless for another seven minutes after his first basket, until he netted eight consecutive points for Miami toward the end of the first half. That scoring spurt included a corner three, which Wong splashed as a foul made him fall to the ground.