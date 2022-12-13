Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball is the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week, as announced Tuesday afternoon by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).

It is the fifth weekly accolade for the fourth-year junior, who also won Lute Olson National Player of the Week, Field of 68 National Player of the Week, Dickie V’s National Player of the Week, and ACC Player of the Week.

A fourth-year junior guard, Wong is the second Hurricane to claim a USBWA weekly honor—the distinction began during the 2009-10 season—and the first since Shane Larkin on Feb. 5, 2013. He is also the sixth ACC player in the last six seasons (2017-present) to win the accolade and the first since North Carolina’s Armando Bacot on Jan. 18, 2022.