Wong Continues to Get Recognition With National Player of the Week Honor
Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball is the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week, as announced Tuesday afternoon by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA).
It is the fifth weekly accolade for the fourth-year junior, who also won Lute Olson National Player of the Week, Field of 68 National Player of the Week, Dickie V’s National Player of the Week, and ACC Player of the Week.
A fourth-year junior guard, Wong is the second Hurricane to claim a USBWA weekly honor—the distinction began during the 2009-10 season—and the first since Shane Larkin on Feb. 5, 2013. He is also the sixth ACC player in the last six seasons (2017-present) to win the accolade and the first since North Carolina’s Armando Bacot on Jan. 18, 2022.
Wong averaged 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in the Hurricanes’ two wins last week. He shot 63.3 percent (19-of-30) overall, 58.3 percent (7-of-12) on 3-pointers, and 92.9 percent (13-of-14) at the stripe, while posting only one turnover in 69 minutes of play. The Piscataway, N.J., native opened the week with a career-high 36 points on 11-of-17 shooting in the 107-105 victory Wednesday over Cornell.
It marked the highest total by Hurricane since Jack McClinton posted 38 on March 21, 2008. Three days later, Wong recorded 22 points and a career-best eight assists to help the Hurricanes come back from a 16-point deficit to beat NC State, 80-73, in their ACC home opener.
Wong and No. 25 Miami (10-1, 2-0 ACC) is back in action Saturday at noon when they host St. Francis (PA) at the Watsco Center, live on RSN.
Courtesy of Miami Athletics
