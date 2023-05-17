Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller made their presences felt on the first day of scrimmage play at the 2023 NBA Draft Combine.
Wong and Miller were efficient on both ends of the court and impressed GMs and scouts in Chicago, Illinois.
Wong scored 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting in 20 minutes. He added four assists and three rebounds.
Wong worked as a combo guard for team Bailey, taking the ball up the court on instances in a win over Team Bradds. He had a remarkable two-hand dunk, which ensued after he split through two defenders.
"Just keeping calm and getting my open shots and getting to my spots," Wong said postgame. "I feel like when I get to my spots, it's an easier shot for me and it's hard for the other defender."
Wong, who's been projected as a late-second-round pick, measured in at 6'2.50," 178-pounds without shoes on. He's tied for the shortest shooting guard at the NBA Combine.
Miller notched a double-double, recording 18 points and ten rebounds in a win for team Hines. He shot 6-for-10 from the field and had the second-highest plus-minus at +23.
Miller was known for his efficiency at Miami, and scouts at the highest level got a glimpse of what he offers to the NBA. He made two of his three 3-point attempts and was four-of-five at the free-throw line.
