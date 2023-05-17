Isaiah Wong and Jordan Miller made their presences felt on the first day of scrimmage play at the 2023 NBA Draft Combine.

Wong and Miller were efficient on both ends of the court and impressed GMs and scouts in Chicago, Illinois.

Wong scored 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting in 20 minutes. He added four assists and three rebounds.

Wong worked as a combo guard for team Bailey, taking the ball up the court on instances in a win over Team Bradds. He had a remarkable two-hand dunk, which ensued after he split through two defenders.