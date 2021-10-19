Wong named preseason First Team All-ACC

Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball team garnered Preseason First Team All-ACC status, as announced Tuesday morning.

A third-year sophomore guard from Piscataway, N.J., Wong logged 37 points in the balloting, good for the fifth-most of any player in the league. He earned 12 points more than Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe, who finished in sixth place to lead the second-team group.

A Third Team All-ACC designee in 2020-21, Wong averaged 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game, becoming the first Hurricane since the program rebirth (1985-86) to reach each of those numbers.

Wong is the second-leading returning scorer in the ACC, behind only Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim, a fellow first-team honoree. Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot and Duke’s Paolo Bancheo, the ACC Preseason Player/Freshman of the Year, joined them on the list.

This is the fourth time in five years a Hurricane has earned Preseason All-ACC distinction, including the second year in a row Miami has placed a player on the first team.

Wong and the Hurricanes open the 2021-22 campaign Wednesday at 7 p.m. with an exhibition contest against Nova Southeastern at the Watsco Center.

Preseason All-ACC Team (81 total voters)

First Team

Name, School, Points

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 68

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 52

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 49

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 46

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 37

Second Team

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech, 25

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 23

Prentiss Hubb, Notre Dame, 17

Mark Williams, Duke, 12

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 9

Malik Williams, Louisville, 9

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 9

Preseason ACC Player of the Year

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 28

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech, 16

Buddy Boeheim, Syracuse, 13

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 12

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 5

Wendell Moore Jr., Duke, 3

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 2

Mark Williams, Duke, 2

Preseason ACC Freshman of the Year

Paolo Banchero, Duke, 64

Trevor Keels, Duke, 5

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 3

Dontrez Styles, North Carolina, 3

Igor Milicic Jr., Virginia, 3

Wooga Poplar, Miami, 1

Benny Williams, Syracuse, 1

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 1