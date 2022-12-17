Playing its first game as a ranked team since March 2018, the University of Miami men’s basketball team posted a 91-76 victory Saturday afternoon against St. Francis (PA) at the Watsco Center. After a back-and-forth first half, No. 25 Miami (11-1, 2-0 ACC) controlled the second frame from start to finish to earn the win behind fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong’s team-high 22 points and career-best 10 assists, the latter marks the most by a Hurricane since November 2017. St. Francis (3-9) used an early 8-0 run to build a 20-14 lead, but Miami countered with seven straight points in 97 seconds to pull back in front. The teams played nearly even basketball the rest of the half and went into the locker room tied at 37 after a fast-break dunk by Wong to beat the buzzer.

Miami (five) and St. Francis (two) combined for just seven first-half fouls, including one in the first 12 minutes, and only eight turnovers—four each way—through 20 minutes. The Hurricanes scored the first seven points after the intermission, making it a 9-0 run, to go in front, 44-37, with 18:20 to go, and never relinquished the lead. Miami eventually extended its advantage up to 19 points, 91-72, with 1:53 remaining. The Red Flash scored the last four points to make it a final 15-point margin. Miami, which shot 59.4 percent (19-of-32) after the break and 53.0 percent (35-of-66), ended the day with a staggering 23-0 edge in fast-break points. The victors also logged 19 assists and committed only seven turnovers. Along with notching his third collegiate double-double, Wong posted a career-best three blocks and a co-game-high three steals. Sophomore guard Wooga Poplar finished just shy of Wong’s point total, scoring a career-best 20 on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor and a 4-of-4 mark at the line in a career-high 34 minutes. Sophomore guard Bensley Joseph, making his first collegiate start in place of the unavailable third-year sophomore guard Nijel Pack, turned in his best outing as a Hurricane. The Arlington, Mass., native, who shot 5-of-7 overall, logged career highs in points (14) and rebounds (seven), while matching his top marks in assists (six) and made 3-pointers (four).