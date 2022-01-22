Wong’s final shot won’t fall as Canes lose another one-point game to FS

If you prefer nail-biting games, the Miami Hurricanes provided that with a one-point victory over Syracuse, a two-pointer over Duke and a one-point loss to Florida State.

If you prefer a rout over one of college basketball bluebloods, the Canes followed those frenzied contests with a 28-point victory over North Carolina this past Tuesday.

No one prefers heartbreakers, and Miami has now provided two of those against the Seminoles, resulting in their only losses in ACC play.

Saturday before a capacity crowd of 7,972 at the Watsco Center - and with new football coach Mario Cristobal grabbing a microphone and leading "Let's go Canes!" cheers during a timeout - they battled back from a 26-point second-half deficit against FSU and had a chance to win in the final seconds.

But Miamo came up short again, losing 61-60 when Isaiah Wong's jump shot rimmed out.

"That was one heck of a college basketball game," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said after his team dropped into a tie for first place with the Seminoles at 5-2 in the ACC. “I'm thrilled the place was sold out, students came out in large numbers, an electric atmosphere. The students were engaged, the fans were treated to two great teams.

“We dug ourselves into a major hole. We had a chance with 8 seconds left to win and unfortunately just missed. I'm proud of the way we fought back."

Eleven days ago at FSU the Hurricanes led most of the game in Tallahassee. But with 0.8 seconds left, a controversial foul was called against Miami's Charlie Moore as Rayquon Evans drove to the basket. Evans made both free throws for a 65-64 victory.

Saturday the game wasn't decided by an official's call. With 8.8 seconds left the Canes gained possession after a Florida State clock violation. Following a timeout, Miami had to traverse the length of the court, got the ball to Wong, who drove then pulled up for a jumper that missed.

"They trapped me," Wong said after the game. "I shot the ball and I missed it."

Wong's two free throws and Sam Waardenburg's dunk brought the Canes to within 61-60, then their defense forced the time violation that set up the potential winning shot.

."Everyone on our team felt we'd win," Waardenburg said. "Isaiah is one of the best shot makers in the country, and that's how it goes some times.”

Added Larranaga: "He's very capable of making those shots. You're driving the length of the court and Florida State is going to protect the rim. I wish he got to the rim but he pulled up and I think he got a good look."

The coach put the game into big-picture perspective when he said: "Every ACC game is like this. People look at rankings and standings but it's January. Look at those in March. It's a marathon, not a sprint. Every game is worth 1 - winand 1 loss. We played two great games against Florida State and both times came up short. We play Wednesday and it will be another great game."

The Hurricanes played their worst half of the season in the first 20 minutes. They shot just 26 percent, making 6 of 23 shots including a meager 1 of 11 from three-point range. They committed 7 turnovers in the half, which had been their average per game.

“The first half I think we were a little out synch trying to run our offense,” Larranaga said."We missed open shots, we only made 1 from 3. That allows Florida State to guard the rim. In the second half we were able do a better job.Most importantly our intensity on defense picked up and forced turnovers."

“One thing we emphasize is penetrate and pitch. We penetrated too deep and turned the ball over. All those things are about execution, In the second half we did a better job of find the open man and Wong got hot and was able to score effectively."Give our guys a lot of credit. They were down 26 and had the ball with 8 seconds to go, you've got to be pretty happy to have a chance."

He added, "We got into immediate foul trouble, so we had to make an adjustment. It changes our strategy."

Larranaga was so focused on giving instructions to his team during the comeback that he was not aware Cristobal had fired up the already frenzied crowd during a timeout after Miami whittled the deficit to 55-45 with 6:45 left.

“I was pretty busy," Larranaga said. "I'm happy he did that. That's great, I'm not watching fans, I see students and they going crazy."