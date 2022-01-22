Wong’s final shot won’t fall as Canes lose another one-point game to FS
If you prefer nail-biting games, the Miami Hurricanes provided that with a one-point victory over Syracuse, a two-pointer over Duke and a one-point loss to Florida State.
If you prefer a rout over one of college basketball bluebloods, the Canes followed those frenzied contests with a 28-point victory over North Carolina this past Tuesday.
No one prefers heartbreakers, and Miami has now provided two of those against the Seminoles, resulting in their only losses in ACC play.
Saturday before a capacity crowd of 7,972 at the Watsco Center - and with new football coach Mario Cristobal grabbing a microphone and leading "Let's go Canes!" cheers during a timeout - they battled back from a 26-point second-half deficit against FSU and had a chance to win in the final seconds.
But Miamo came up short again, losing 61-60 when Isaiah Wong's jump shot rimmed out.
"That was one heck of a college basketball game," Miami coach Jim Larranaga said after his team dropped into a tie for first place with the Seminoles at 5-2 in the ACC. “I'm thrilled the place was sold out, students came out in large numbers, an electric atmosphere. The students were engaged, the fans were treated to two great teams.
“We dug ourselves into a major hole. We had a chance with 8 seconds left to win and unfortunately just missed. I'm proud of the way we fought back."
Eleven days ago at FSU the Hurricanes led most of the game in Tallahassee. But with 0.8 seconds left, a controversial foul was called against Miami's Charlie Moore as Rayquon Evans drove to the basket. Evans made both free throws for a 65-64 victory.
Saturday the game wasn't decided by an official's call. With 8.8 seconds left the Canes gained possession after a Florida State clock violation. Following a timeout, Miami had to traverse the length of the court, got the ball to Wong, who drove then pulled up for a jumper that missed.
"They trapped me," Wong said after the game. "I shot the ball and I missed it."
Wong's two free throws and Sam Waardenburg's dunk brought the Canes to within 61-60, then their defense forced the time violation that set up the potential winning shot.
."Everyone on our team felt we'd win," Waardenburg said. "Isaiah is one of the best shot makers in the country, and that's how it goes some times.”
Added Larranaga: "He's very capable of making those shots. You're driving the length of the court and Florida State is going to protect the rim. I wish he got to the rim but he pulled up and I think he got a good look."
The coach put the game into big-picture perspective when he said: "Every ACC game is like this. People look at rankings and standings but it's January. Look at those in March. It's a marathon, not a sprint. Every game is worth 1 - winand 1 loss. We played two great games against Florida State and both times came up short. We play Wednesday and it will be another great game."
The Hurricanes played their worst half of the season in the first 20 minutes. They shot just 26 percent, making 6 of 23 shots including a meager 1 of 11 from three-point range. They committed 7 turnovers in the half, which had been their average per game.
“The first half I think we were a little out synch trying to run our offense,” Larranaga said."We missed open shots, we only made 1 from 3. That allows Florida State to guard the rim. In the second half we were able do a better job.Most importantly our intensity on defense picked up and forced turnovers."
“One thing we emphasize is penetrate and pitch. We penetrated too deep and turned the ball over. All those things are about execution, In the second half we did a better job of find the open man and Wong got hot and was able to score effectively."Give our guys a lot of credit. They were down 26 and had the ball with 8 seconds to go, you've got to be pretty happy to have a chance."
He added, "We got into immediate foul trouble, so we had to make an adjustment. It changes our strategy."
Larranaga was so focused on giving instructions to his team during the comeback that he was not aware Cristobal had fired up the already frenzied crowd during a timeout after Miami whittled the deficit to 55-45 with 6:45 left.
“I was pretty busy," Larranaga said. "I'm happy he did that. That's great, I'm not watching fans, I see students and they going crazy."
The Hurricanes held FSU scoreless the final 2:40 to help give themselves a chance at a miracle comeback.
"Obviously it was a tough one," said Waardenburg. "This one we really wanted after the way we lost up there. It stings. We fought hard, we didn't have a great first half, but we showed energy and fight. I want to thank the fans. That's the loudest game I've been at Watsco. Hopefully we'll get that back in the next game.
In the second half we made them uncomfortable. We've been there before. Against Syracuse, we were down 18 and fought back. We have experience and know what we have to do. We put ourselves in great position. They're a team with a lot of size, they take up a lot of room on the floor and that helps them on defense. When you drive into the paint they crowd you and it's tough to find guys. They're a very good team, hopefuly in the ACC championships we'll see them again."
Wong surpassed the 1,000 career point mark on his second basket of the game and finished with a game-high 22 points.
“In the second half we gave as much effort as we could," he said. "We all stayed together. That's what I like about this team. We can make any comeback. We always hope we can win a game even if we're not doing well. That's how some games go."
Regarding the dual heartbreaking losses to FSU, Wong said, "Both came down to one possession, In the ACC you're going to get those type of games. You've got to keep going though the madness and keep going on and prepare for the ACC tournament."
Asked what Larranaga was saying to the team during timeouts, Wong said, "Just keep putting on the pressure, keep on getting good looks."
He added, "We're one the top teams in the ACC. We play hard, we're all veterans and all can make open shots and play great d."
Associate head coach Chris Caputo said Miami's first half "was uncharacteristic.I don't know if it was nerves. Give Florida State credit."
And the second half "showed the character of our team. That's who we are."
Regarding the two close finishes against FSU, Caputo said, "Tonight we left it up to the players. That's better than the way it was up there."
MIAMI HURRICANES POSTGAME NOTES
- The Hurricanes moved to 36-53 all-time against Florida State, their most common foe in program history, including 28-17 at home and 8-15 in Larrañaga’s tenure.
- Larrañaga, who entered the game with the ninth-most victories of any active Division I coach, is now 684-469 in 38 years as a head coach, including 214-135 in 11 seasons at Miami.
- For the 13th time this season, Miami used a starting lineup of McGusty, Moore, Waardenburg, Wong and fourth-year junior guard Jordan Miller.
- Former MLB All-Star Yonder Alonso, 2019 MLB All-Star Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins, first-round NFL Draft selection David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns, the Miami HEAT’s Max Strus, the Miami HEAT’s Gabe Vincent, former Miami standout guard Ja’Quan Newton and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy were among the fans in attendance.
- Representatives from 11 NBA teams, including two general managers, attended Saturday’s game.
- The last men’s basketball sellout at the Watsco Center—attendance was prohibited in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 protocols—was on 1/15/18 versus Duke.
- The last time Miami had over 7,000 fans at the Watsco Center was on 1/4/20 against second-ranked Duke (7,049) and the last time over 7,500 fans attended was on 11/5/19 versus fourth-ranked Louisville (7,576).
- Wong, who entered quadruple digits on a layup with 2:03 left in the first half, is the 42nd player to score 1,000 points as a Hurricane, including the 27th to do so in three or fewer seasons and the 11th to do so under Larrañaga.
- The 18-point second-half by Wong tied for the most by a Hurricane in a frame this season, matching the mark he set himself on 11/13/21 after the break versus UCF.
- Miami’s previous lowest point total in a half this season was 25 on 11/25/21 versus Dayton in the ESPN Events Invitational in Kissimmee, Fla.
- The only game this season in which Miami had a lower field-goal percentage was on 11/16/21, when it posted a 35.3 percent ledger (18-of-51) at Florida Atlantic.
- Before Saturday, the highest turnover total by a Miami opponent in a half this season was 13 by second-ranked Duke on 1/8/22 in the first frame, while the top second-half mark was 11 by Clemson on 12/4/21.
- Prior to Mills’ seven-turnover performance, the top mark by a Miami foe this season was six by three different players, most recently Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr., on 1/8/22.
- Saturday snapped the Hurricanes’ four-game winning streak when trailing at halftime, as they fell to 5-4 in such contests, including 3-1 in ACC play.
- The setback also ended Miami’s six-game winning streak in ACC home games, which went back to the 2020-21 regular season finale against Boston College on 3/5/21.
- The Hurricanes are 6-2 in the ACC with both losses by one point to Florida State, with whom they share first place.
- Waardenburg made his 100th appearance as a Hurricane.
- Wong, who eclipsed 350 made field goals and 2,250 minutes played in his career, registered 20-plus points for the 20th time, including the sixth this year.
- Wong also scored in double figures for the 51st time, including the 18th this season.
- Moore, who upped his career assist total to 499, registered double-digit points for the 68th time, including the 11th in 2021-22.
- MCGusty scored in double digits for the 81st time, including the 53rd at Miami and 18th this year.