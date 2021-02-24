Wong scores 29 but shorthanded Canes no match for Florida State, 88-71
Missing injured Hurricanes Chris Lykes, Harlond Beverly, Earl Timberlake, Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller and playing at home against No. 11/9 Florida State on Wednesday evening, the biggest ques...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news