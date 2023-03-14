Wong selected as AP All-American Honorable Mention and USBWA Honoree
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball team is a 2022-23 Associated Press (AP) All-America Honorable Mention, as announced Tuesday afternoon.
The Division I AP All-Americans are voted on by 58 college basketball journalists across the country. Selections are grouped into three teams of five, followed by four honorable mention choices. In total, Wong is one of just 19 players nationally who appeared on multiple ballots.
A native of Piscataway, N.J., Wong is the first Hurricane to garner All-America status of any kind since Shane Larkin, an AP Second Team choice, in 2012-13. Wong is also the first Miami player since Larkin to win ACC Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-4, 184-pound fourth-year junior guard is a finalist for two national player of the year trophies, the John R. Wooden Award and the Lute Olson Award. He is also among the five finalists for the Jerry West Award, presented to the best shooting guard in America.
While helping Miami claim a share of the ACC regular season championship, Wong leads the Hurricanes in points (16.2), assists (3.4), and steals (1.4) per game, while also grabbing 4.3 rebounds per contest. His shooting lines are 45.3 percent, 37.8 percent, and 83.6 percent on field goals, 3-pointers, and free throws, respectively.
Also, for the first time since 2015-16, a member of the University of Miami men’s basketball team claimed United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District IV accolades, as announced Tuesday afternoon.
Fourth-year junior guard Isaiah Wong is the first Hurricane to make the cut for the elite accolade since Sheldon McClellan in 2015-16. In total, he is the third Hurricane to do so in Jim Larrañaga’s 12-year tenure, as Shane Larkin also claimed the honor in 2012-13.
Wong is one of 10 selections from schools in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee. In total, there are nine geographic districts with 10 players per group. The choices are made based off voting from the USBWA national membership.
The second ACC Player of the Year designee in program history, alongside Larkin, Wong also received NABC First Team All-District 2 plaudits Tuesday morning. He is a finalist for the John R. Wooden Award, the Lute Olson Award, and the Jerry West Award.
The complete list of all 90 USBWA All-District selections across the 10 regions can be found HERE.
Wong and his fifth-seeded Miami teammates begin NCAA Tournament competition Friday at 7:25 p.m., facing No. 12-seeded Drake, live on TBS from MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y.
Courtesy of Alex Schwartz of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Associated Press
