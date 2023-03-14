CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball team is a 2022-23 Associated Press (AP) All-America Honorable Mention, as announced Tuesday afternoon.

The Division I AP All-Americans are voted on by 58 college basketball journalists across the country. Selections are grouped into three teams of five, followed by four honorable mention choices. In total, Wong is one of just 19 players nationally who appeared on multiple ballots.

A native of Piscataway, N.J., Wong is the first Hurricane to garner All-America status of any kind since Shane Larkin, an AP Second Team choice, in 2012-13. Wong is also the first Miami player since Larkin to win ACC Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-4, 184-pound fourth-year junior guard is a finalist for two national player of the year trophies, the John R. Wooden Award and the Lute Olson Award. He is also among the five finalists for the Jerry West Award, presented to the best shooting guard in America.