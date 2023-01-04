Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball team is on the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List, as announced Wednesday night on ESPN2.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2022-23 season thus far, the list is comprised of 25 student-athletes who are frontrunners for one of the sport’s most prestigious honors.

Wong is one of five ACC players on the list, good for the second-most of any conference, trailing just the six from the Big 12.

A fourth-year junior guard, Wong is averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game for No. 12 Miami (13-1, 4-0 ACC). He is shooting 46.0 percent from the floor, 35.4 percent beyond the arc, and 83.1 percent at the stripe. Wong is the only Division I player in the nation who meets each of those thresholds.