Wong signs NIL deal with LifeWallet paving way for possible return to Miami

Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong has signed an NIL deal with John Ruiz’ LifeWallet that has made returning to Miami for a fourth season a very live possibility.

Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but sources told CaneSport that it is a significant enough deal to give Wong the option of staying in college and continuing to develop his game as opposed to turning pro right now.

A final decision on Wong's future should come in the coming weeks.

The Hurricanes are losing several key pieces from the team that made a run to the Elite 8 this year - Kam McGusty, Charlie Moore and Sam Waardenburg.

Wong’s return would be huge for the Canes not only considering the losses but also because of his pure level of talent.

Wong can create his own shot, has good enough range (although he can improve on three-pointers) and will be one of the ACC's most dangerous returners. He figures to spend extensive time in the offseason improving his shooting which would allow him to emerge as one of the top talents in the ACC.

This past season as a third-year sophomore he was second on the team to McGusty with 15.3 points per game, and he made 45.2 percent of his shots from the field and 30.2 percent from long range (48 of 159 threes).

Wong also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

In 2020-21, Wong averaged 17.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

He will be one of two returning starters, joined by Jordan Miller (10.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG). Miami is actively pursuing experienced players in the transfer portal.

The team will benefit from four talented incoming freshmen - four-star 6-11 center Faour Aire, four-star forward AJ Casey, and three-star forwards Danilo Jovanovich and Christian Watson. Other returners are key backup Anthony Walker, Bensley Joseph and Wooga Poplar. Walker had some bright moments as a physical presence in the paint while Joseph was an excellent defender at point guard but really needs to show more on the offensive side. Poplar also has work to do on the offensive end.

The team will also benefit from the return from injury of guard Harlond Beverly, who started 15 games in 2020-21 and averaged 6.7 points, 4.5 rebound and 3.3 assists. Plus guard Jakai Robinson redshirted this year but will look to make his mark on the team next season.