CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Isaiah Wong of the University of Miami men’s basketball team is on the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, as announced Monday night on ESPN2.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts based on their performances during the 2022-23 season thus far, the list is comprised of 20 student-athletes who are frontrunners for one of the sport’s most prestigious honors.

Wong is one of 17 players from the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 Watch List who made the cut to 20, while three newcomers were added. The fourth-year junior guard is among four ACC players on the list—that number is tied for the most of any league—alongside North Carolina’s Armando Bacot, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski, and NC State’s Terquavion Smith.

A native of Piscataway, N.J., Wong leads No. 23/21 Miami (16-5, 7-4 ACC) in points (16.2), assists (3.6), and steals (1.4) per game. He is also averaging 4.7 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor, 37.0 percent beyond the arc, and 82.5 percent at the line.