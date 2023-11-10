CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Wooga Poplar scored 23 points to lead No. 13 Miami to an 88-72 win over UCF on Friday night.

Poplar, a junior guard, shot 6 for 8 from the field and was perfect on five 3-point attempts.

Norchad Omier had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Bensley Joseph scored 15 points, Matthew Cleveland added 12, and Nijel Pack 11 for the Hurricanes (2-0), who never trailed.

The Knights (1-1) rallied from an 18-point deficit early in the second half and got to within six points at 68-62 on Demarr Langford Jr.’s jumper with 6:11 remaining. But Miami countered with seven unanswered points, capped by Poplar’s 3-pointer with 3:51 remaining.