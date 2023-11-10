Wooga Poplar scores career-high 23 to lead Miami to 88-72 win over UCF
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Wooga Poplar scored 23 points to lead No. 13 Miami to an 88-72 win over UCF on Friday night.
Poplar, a junior guard, shot 6 for 8 from the field and was perfect on five 3-point attempts.
Norchad Omier had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Bensley Joseph scored 15 points, Matthew Cleveland added 12, and Nijel Pack 11 for the Hurricanes (2-0), who never trailed.
The Knights (1-1) rallied from an 18-point deficit early in the second half and got to within six points at 68-62 on Demarr Langford Jr.’s jumper with 6:11 remaining. But Miami countered with seven unanswered points, capped by Poplar’s 3-pointer with 3:51 remaining.
Jaylin Sellers finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Johnson and Nils Machowski added 13 each for UCF.
Poplar had 11 points, including three 3s, as Miami built a 30-16 lead with 7:40 remaining in the first half. After committing his second foul, Poplar sat out the final 6:35 of the half.
Before the game, a brief ceremony commemorated the Hurricanes’ run to the Final Four last season. The ceremony’s highlight was the raising of the Final Four banner.
BIG PICTURE
UCF: The Knights’ nonconference schedule in their first season as a Big 12 member features six games against Florida schools. After facing Florida International and Miami to start the season, UCF has remaining dates with Stetson, Jacksonville, Florida A&M, and Bethune Cookman. Missing is former American Athletic Conference and nearby rival South Florida.
Miami: Philadelphia high school senior guard Jalil Bethea heads the list of highly-rated recruits who signed letters of intent Wednesday to attend Miami. Multiple recruiting services consider Miami’s signing of Bethea, Minneapolis, forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu, and guard Austin Swarz, of Concord, North Carolina, a top-10 national class.
UP NEXT
Central Florida: Hosts Cal State Fullerton on Thursday.
Miami: Completes its season-opening three-game homestand against Florida International on Monday.
