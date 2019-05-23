News More News
WR adds offer: “I have a real love” for Cane program

Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
Coconut Creek (Fla.) Monarch High School Class of 2021 WR Jaden Alexis picked up a May 17 Miami Hurricanes offer.“My coach told me I had the offer, and then I talked on the phone with coach (Mike) ...

