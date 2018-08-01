Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-01 04:22:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WR attended FNL and Paradise, says both will be finalists

Dvc0ynjws4imb1ienhc2
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Miami (Fla.) Columbus High School Class of 2020 WR/ATH Xzavier Henderson was a standout at the Paradise Camp last weekend.“I learned a lot of things, and I was out there last year too,” Henderson s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}