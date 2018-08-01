WR attended FNL and Paradise, says both will be finalists
Miami (Fla.) Columbus High School Class of 2020 WR/ATH Xzavier Henderson was a standout at the Paradise Camp last weekend.“I learned a lot of things, and I was out there last year too,” Henderson s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news