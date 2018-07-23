Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-23 04:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WR commit excited for Paradise, will do some recruiting on side

Codo4udzesigk1ofrntq
3STEP
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher High School WR Jeremiah Payton is a Cane commitment, and he’s looking forward to his first Paradise Camp experience.“I’ve heard it’s real fun, very energized,” said Pa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}