Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-29 09:11:18 -0500') }} football Edit

WR commits: "I want to set records, win a national championship"

Holi5l4x8gb7ydcttdaf
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Paradise Camp has netted its fifth commit of the weekend.Following in the footsteps of Jonathan Denis, Keshawn Washington, Jaiden Francois and Donell Harris, Palm Beach Central High School Class of...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}