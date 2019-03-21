Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-21 05:37:01 -0500') }} football Edit

WR enjoys unofficial Cane visit

Ujkpbobnnlltdm1hgy41
Rivals/Nick Lucero
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Miami Northwestern High School WR commitment Marcus Fleming took an unofficial visit to Miami on Tuesday afternoon, meeting with coaches and spending time on campus.“It was great,” Fleming said. “I...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}