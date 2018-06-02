WR gets offer at Richt camp: "I was thinking about committing"
Miami Southridge High School Class of 2020 WR Marcus Fleming impressed at the first Mark Richt camp today, scoring seven touchdowns in the first three games.He impressed so much that receivers coac...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news