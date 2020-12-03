WR gets offer from Rob Likens: It "kind of wowed me"
Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz High School Class of 2022 WR Quan Lee picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer Nov. 22.UM joins five other offers from Kentucky, Tennessee, South Carolina, FAU and...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news