News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 01:11:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WR invited to game Sat. high on Canes: "Winning or losing ... part of life"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Hollywood (Fla.) McArthur High School WR Damien Alford was among the recruits invited to the Georgia Tech game.He arrived 10 minutes before kickoff and remained for the rest of a tough Cane loss.De...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}