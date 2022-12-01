Third-year sophomore wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith intends to enter the transfer portal. An entry into the portal that has been expected for some time after Smith was relegated to the bench after the early portion of Miami’s season.

Smith’s role diminished during the 2022 season with the emergence of sophomores Colbie Young and Brashard Smith. To add on, the return of third-year sophomore Xavier Restrepo and sophomore Jacolby George from their respective early-season injuries further dropped Smith on the depth chart.

Smith was relegated to the bench in favor of fourth-year junior Frank Ladson Jr. who transferred into Miami via Clemson before the 2022 regular season after two games, a move made going into the Middle Tennessee State game.

Smith has not been with the team for weeks. The wide receiver did not travel with the to Clemson and did not make the trip to Georgia Tech either.

Prior to arriving in Miami, the California native flipped his commitment and national letter of intent from Washington State to Miami in January 2020.

Smith in his third year at Miami earned a starting kick returner role and excelled in that capacity. He recorded 21 kick returns for 641 yards and one kickoff return for touchdown while averaging 30.5 yards per return.

Smith recorded 41 catches for 589 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns in 19 games over the course of his three-year career at Miami.

Miami would like to add two more wide receivers to its 2023 recruiting class between notable prospects like Taeshaun Lyons, Brandon Inniss, and Micah Mays.

The Canes coaching staff has their eyes set on attacking the transfer portal for a couple of wide receivers with the re-opening of the transfer portal on December 5th.