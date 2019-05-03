News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-03 04:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WR lands Cane offer, says UM will make cut

Tkbl0rsjbvejnvg53cnz
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Tampa (Fla.) Chamberlain High School WR Kaleb Long landed a Miami scholarship offer earlier on Wednesday.“I’d been talking to the coaches there since last year and they offered through my coach,” L...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}