WR signee set to enroll early, shares take on bowl loss & more
Neptune Beach (Fla.) Fletcher High School WR Jeremiah Payton’s take on UM’s bowl performance vs. Wisconsin?“I mean, the majority of the time when I watch I don’t watch what the team is doing, I kin...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news