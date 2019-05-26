WR surprised at Cane offer, school has UM connection
New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr High School Class of 2021 WR Destyn Pazon added a Hurricane scholarship offer May 16th. UM was his 10th offer, joining the likes of LSU, Tennessee and Arkansas.Pazon add...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news