Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 15:19:13 -0600') }} football Edit

WR transfer Young talking with coaches, likely to wind up at UM

Ygoxjc4imatg1hedmjbu
CaneSport.com
Staff

In the Class of 2016 Miami Senior High School WR Keyshawn "Pie" Young was a high priority recruit for the Hurricanes.He wound up at USC, where he was a backup CB as a freshman, then redshirted in 2...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}