WR visits UM: “It’s my dream school”
Tallahassee (Fla.) Leon High School Class of 2021 WR Semaj James took an unofficial visit to Miami earlier this month.“It went well,” James said. “I can tell they mean business there. I saw all the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news