WR was “shocked and happy” to pick up Cane offer
Lake City (Fla.) Columbia High School Class of 2022 WR/TE Marcus Peterson added a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer recently.He now lists 14 offers.“Miami coaches told me I had the offer and I was...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news