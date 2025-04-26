Xavier Restrepo, undrafted, is joining Cam Ward in Tennessee

Former Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft but will sign with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. He joins former Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who was selected first overall.

The local talent is one of the most prolific wide receivers in University of Miami football history. He finished his career by becoming the first Hurricanes wideout ever to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Restrepo, five-foot-eight and 198 pounds, played in all five seasons at Miami. In his senior season, Restrepo earned consensus NCAA All-America first-team recognition and was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, honoring the nation’s top pass catcher.

For the second straight year, Restrepo was selected to the All-ACC First Team.

Led Miami and ranked among the nation’s leaders in receptions (69), receiving yards (1,127), and receiving touchdowns (11) and also posted six 100-yard receiving games. Restrepo finished career as Miami’s all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (2,844) and touchdowns (21).

Career Stats

Receptions: 200

Receiving Yards: 2,854

Yards Per Reception: 14.3

Receiving Touchdowns: 21

Drops: 9

According to Rivals.com, Restrepo was a four-star talent hailing from Broward County, FL, and the 55th-ranked offensive tackle and 168th prospect overall from the 2020 class. Also played defensive back at a high level.