Xavier Restrepo, undrafted, is joining Cam Ward in Tennessee

Former Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft but will sign with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent. He joins former Miami quarterback Cam Ward, who was selected first overall.
The local talent is one of the most prolific wide receivers in University of Miami football history. He finished his career by becoming the first Hurricanes wideout ever to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.
Restrepo, five-foot-eight and 198 pounds, played in all five seasons at Miami. In his senior season, Restrepo earned consensus NCAA All-America first-team recognition and was a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award, honoring the nation’s top pass catcher.
For the second straight year, Restrepo was selected to the All-ACC First Team.
Led Miami and ranked among the nation’s leaders in receptions (69), receiving yards (1,127), and receiving touchdowns (11) and also posted six 100-yard receiving games. Restrepo finished career as Miami’s all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (2,844) and touchdowns (21).
Career Stats
Receptions: 200
Receiving Yards: 2,854
Yards Per Reception: 14.3
Receiving Touchdowns: 21
Drops: 9
According to Rivals.com, Restrepo was a four-star talent hailing from Broward County, FL, and the 55th-ranked offensive tackle and 168th prospect overall from the 2020 class. Also played defensive back at a high level.
Xavier Restrepo has been a joy to watch throughout his high school and college football careers. He can thrive out wide or in the slot; inside, I believe he could become an elite pass catcher for a team and even lead a team in targets sooner rather than later.
His route running is clean, with precise footwork, and paired with elusiveness after the catch, it presents a problem for opposing defenses to stop. Restrepo has the elite ability to contort his body to catch the football in good coverage.
Restrepo will be a steal and produce for a team as a day-thee pick immediately.
Pro Football Focus Grades
Receiving Grade: 83.5
Yards Per Reception After Contact: 7.3
Average Depth of Target: 11.3
Yards Per Route Run: 2.47
Contested Catches: 13
Scouting Report
Strengths
Restrepo maintains possession through contact when making a catch. He has quick, decisive footwork and is elusive in space.
Restrepo is an elite route runner and has great understanding of space in zone coverage. Restrepo has really strong hands and demonstrates good awareness and body control.
Weaknesses
Restrepo did not participate in on-field drills at the NFL Combine, instead saving his workout for his pro day. And questions were raised after Restrepo clocked an unofficial 4.83 in the 40-yard dash.
Restrepo has limited YAC ability, even from the slot, and has a small catch radius. His hand placement is hit-or-miss when blocking.
