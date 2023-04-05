CORAL GABLES, Fla. — University of Miami third baseman Yohandy Morales was named to the Golden Spikes Award midseason watch list, as announced Wednesday by USA Baseball, continuing the process of identifying the top amateur baseball player in the country for the 2023 season.

The midseason watch list features 45 of the nation’s top amateur players from the high school and college ranks and includes 24 athletes who have played their way onto the watch list since the preseason list was announced on Feb. 10.

The Golden Spikes Award Advisory Board will continue maintaining a rolling list of athletes throughout the season, allowing players to play themselves into consideration for the award before the announcement of the semifinalists on May 22.

“The amateur baseball season has been nothing short of spectacular so far,” said Paul Seiler, USA Baseball’s Executive Director and CEO. “The Talent on display has been very impressive across the country, and we are excited to recognize the nation’s best performers to this point in the season. We look forward to watching the rest of the season unfold before we name the newest Golden Spikes Award winner in June.”

Morales is one of the premier hitters in college baseball and entered the 2023 season as one of the most decorated bats in Division I.

The junior slugger is off to another strong start for the Hurricanes. Through 29 games, Morales is batting .336 with six home runs and 28 RBI.

In his career, the Miami native has posted a .314 average with 35 homers and 132 RBI.