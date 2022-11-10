The Miami defense has given plenty of big plays this season. Many would attest it to a lack of inexperience or technique. The truth is Miami has much youth on the defense that are gaining valuable experience. Local freshmen Wesley Bissainthe and Nyjalik Kelly continue to get snaps over upperclassmen and that should continue for the rest of the season.

Defensive End Nyjalik Kelly Developing On And Off The Field

Linebacker, much like the offensive line, is not at the level the new staff needs it to be talent-wise and is one of the positions Mario Cristobal wants to elevate the level of talent. Miami needs to continue to stack talent at the position to compete in the conference. Despite many of the incumbents not being up to standard, Bissainthe is pushing for an increase in playing time on a weekly basis. "He's doing great. He's going to be an elite player here at Miami," said Cristobal. "I feel great about everything he's doing and his trajectory." That trajectory is rapidly pointing higher and higher as Bissainthe gets acclimated into the defensive scheme and gets more comfortable in his role as a field general for the defense: "Since the beginning, coach [Kevin] Steele told me I was going to learn the defense and as the season been going on, I just picked up more and more, learning more and more, getting more and more comfortable. I'm just showing them that they can trust me more and more every week so they can put me out on the field so that I'm able to produce."