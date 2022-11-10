Young Defenders Are The Foundation For the Future
The Miami defense has given plenty of big plays this season. Many would attest it to a lack of inexperience or technique. The truth is Miami has much youth on the defense that are gaining valuable experience. Local freshmen Wesley Bissainthe and Nyjalik Kelly continue to get snaps over upperclassmen and that should continue for the rest of the season.
Defensive End Nyjalik Kelly Developing On And Off The Field
Linebacker, much like the offensive line, is not at the level the new staff needs it to be talent-wise and is one of the positions Mario Cristobal wants to elevate the level of talent. Miami needs to continue to stack talent at the position to compete in the conference.
Despite many of the incumbents not being up to standard, Bissainthe is pushing for an increase in playing time on a weekly basis.
"He's doing great. He's going to be an elite player here at Miami," said Cristobal. "I feel great about everything he's doing and his trajectory."
That trajectory is rapidly pointing higher and higher as Bissainthe gets acclimated into the defensive scheme and gets more comfortable in his role as a field general for the defense:
"Since the beginning, coach [Kevin] Steele told me I was going to learn the defense and as the season been going on, I just picked up more and more, learning more and more, getting more and more comfortable. I'm just showing them that they can trust me more and more every week so they can put me out on the field so that I'm able to produce."
Kelly picked up his fourth sack of the season last week against Florida State. The talent has been obvious since his time at Dillard (FL) and as a blue-chip defensive end prospect.
At 6'5" 245-pounds, Kelly has always been perceived as an older player thanks to his mature frame, but he came to Miami at just 17 years old and turned 18 the day of the Virginia overtime win. That growth of maturity has been his biggest adaptation to the college level:
"I had to adapt and learn how to become a college athlete. I had to learn how to set my alarm, wake up without my mom. Just had to learn different things, learn how to become a man, how to do stuff on my own."
One person who has helped Kelly rise in the defensive line rotation is staffer and NFL Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, who has some knowledge about getting to the quarterback.
"It's great being coached by a previous hall of famer, so he taught me a lot, how to get off the ball, how to mature my pass rush," said Kelly of Taylor's influence on his game. "He really helped me with my game."
The duo from the 2022 class is starting to come to light in the darkness of Miami's 4-5 start. The coaches are preaching to the youngsters to their confidence high:
"Just trust the process. Our season isn't going too well but we're still the future, we can still change things around next year. Just trust the process, don't be down on ourselves and even though we're having the season we're having, keep pushing, keep going through it, keep playing hard because next year we're going to be the leaders of the team."
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @RivalsGeo, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County